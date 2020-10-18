Inclusive, self loving: Future of fashion

Ashish N Soni's latest collection signifies African heritage and vouches for diversity and inclusion. The line is inspired by cultural influences of the African community.



To create an impact and send his message out loud and clear, the designer cast black models to showcase his creations based on a 'Less is More' philosophy.

Soni showcased the collection virtually at the ongoing digital Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2021 through a fashion film streamed on the social media handles of Fashion Design Council of India.

Tailored fit suits, blazers, jackets, sweatshirts and hoodies with surface texturing featured in the collection which saw most garments mostly in monsoon and shades of black and white.

Designer duo Paras and Shalini's offering 'Bloom in Love' is all about 'self-love'. Under their label Geisha Designs, the designers showcased easy-breezy, flowing silhouettes with floral prints and motifs. Dresses, skirts, sarees, lehengas and anarkalis made in light weight fabrics like chiffon and satin are perfect for spring next season.