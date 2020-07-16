It's important to sometimes not do anything: Radhika Apte

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte feels "it's important to sometimes not do anything and take a break".

"There is so much going on in the world, I am just happy staying put and not thinking of the future because there is much uncertainty out there. I am just taking each day at as it comes," Radhika tells. The "Andhadhun" actress shares she is spending most of her time during the lockdown "doing nothing. But eating well, sleeping a lot, exercising, walking and watching and reading. The only thing I have missed is seeing my mum, my family."

The actress, who confirmed she hasn't resumed working, recently launched a new watch The Iconic Link Lumine from Daniel Wellington. Radhika has been associated with the brand as its ambassador for three years now.

Speaking about her personal style, Radhika shares: "I love its simplicity and elegance… I am somebody who loves minimalism. I like to keep it very clean and simple."

Asked if she swears by brands, the actress replied: "I don't really swear by brands as such. Like, I was a brand person earlier; actually my work made me more aware of brands, and designs and fashion. Also, certain important things like skincare and haircare, I have tried and tested so many things and have personally taken interest in so many products of different brands."