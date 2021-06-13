Karishma Kotak: Mandala is extremely therapeutic

Actress Karishma Kotak is making the most of lockdown. With shoots stopped owing to the pandemic, she has started taking mandala sessions and online psychology classes.

"I took to mandala course online recently and I must say it's extremely refreshing and therapeutic. The work from this form of art seems so intriguing and difficult but they break it down to simple steps and it's quite easy. I am loving the sketching and drawing. I am also taking psychology classes online. The human brain has always interested me. I always think why we do what we do. So, it was only eventual I decided to learn more on it," says the actress.

The actress encourages people to follow their hobbies. "Let's take up our hobbies and start working on them if we haven't already. Let's get vaccinated whenever the opportunity comes and stay safe everyone," she says.

Karishma is currently seen on her YouTube channel with the legendary fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose in the "Curtly And The Karishma Show".