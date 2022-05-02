Laughter helps heart health

When was the last time you laughed hard? Not just a little guffaw, but the kind of guffaw that makes your stomach hurt or even tears well up in your eyes? Laughter not only makes you feel good, but it has been shown to improve your mental health, immune system, and even vascular function. Laughter alleviates many of the negative symptoms of stress. When you laugh, your body produces endorphins, which are feel-good hormones.

These hormones make you feel good and keep negative emotions at bay. It's no surprise that you feel better after laughing.

Laughter is a simple way to care for your heart. It does not necessitate a drastic change in lifestyle, but it may inspire you to seek happiness in your life. Laughter is an easy way to take care of your heart. It doesn't require a huge lifestyle change, but it may encourage you to find the happiness in your life each day.

Here are a few ways that laughter might help your heart health:

Increases the strength of your immune system

Laughing boosts the number of disease-fighting cells in your body, making you less likely to become ill or infected. If you do fall unwell, your body will be better prepared to deal with it.

Reduces your chances of having a heart attack

Your heart rate rises and you take several deep breaths when you laugh. This improves vascular function by allowing more oxygenated blood to circulate through your body.

Prevents the onset of heart disease

Improved vascular function and circulation can also lower your chances of being diagnosed with heart disease. Your heart will continue to beat at a regular rhythm if blood flow is adequate.

Aids with weight loss

Cortisol, a stress hormone, can rise and have severe consequences on your health if you stress out too much. A high cortisol level in the body might cause fast weight gain. Not only can laughing alleviate stress, but it also burns calories. When combined with a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise, you'll have a better chance of avoiding future heart problems!

Blood pressure is reduced

Your body relaxes, decreasing your blood pressure, while endorphins are released to counteract the detrimental effects of stress chemicals. The combination of these "feel good" chemicals and reduced blood pressure enhances your mood, reduces anxiety, and relieves heart strain.

Increase your happiness and improve your heart health by adding more laughing to your life. Don't know where to start? Try these suggestions for enhancing your chances of having a nice time:

If you watch a lot of crime episodes or dramas on Netflix, or if you watch a lot of news or sports on TV, be sure you watch a hilarious movie or stand-up comedy special every now and again. Find some local improv or stand-up comedy gigs and enjoy the experience firsthand.

Spending time with good friends is one of the easiest methods to smile. Organize an entertaining game night, preferably one that does not include Monopoly. Choose games that encourage group engagement, such as charades or Pictionary, to ensure that everyone has a chance to participate. "Do you recall that one occasion when..." Looking back on amusing recollections or reminiscing about former events may be a wonderful way to share special moments with others. Examine old photographs and try to recollect specific details from that time.

What made you choose that particular hairstyle? What exactly was going on? What were you doing?

When was the last time you all got together as a family? Make plans for a family outing or a quiet family meal. It's entirely up to you whether you want to spend time with your immediate or extended family. Focus on the present instead than bringing up old family conflicts. This is also a fantastic time to reminisce or convert the evening into a game night! Consider having a pet if you're not laughing as much as you used to because you're lonely.