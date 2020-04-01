 Top
Lockdown diaries: Malaika Arora has dished out besan ladoos

Actress-model Malaika Arora
Actress-model Malaika Arora can cook too! Those who have a sweet tooth should visit her Instagram story, to check out besan ladoos she has dished out.

Taking to her social media, Malaika posted a couple of videos that give a glimpse of her culinary skills as she sets about making the laddoos. Sharing a picture of the ladoos, Malaika wrote: "Cook, clean, workout, staying positive, sleep, some introspection, family time, repeat. All the perks of staying at home."

Praising her cooking skills, a user commented: "Ladoos look so tempting." Another one commented: "Please share the recipe."

Malaika was currently seen judging dance reality show titled "India''s Best Dancer". Apart from Malaika, choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are a part of the show, hosted by comedian Bharti Singh and her husband writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

