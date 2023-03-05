Macro jewellery trends for 2023

Indian Jeweller, the country's leading jewellery trade publication, recently pulled off a grand spectacle in Hyderabad that's got the fashion industry buzzing. The event, which was held at the Taj Krishna, saw 12 retailers from across India showcasing 70 pieces of exquisite jewellery, representing 10 different cities.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of macro jewellery trends that are set to dominate the industry from a consumer's perspective in 2023. With themes such as "Nextalgia," "Expressive Expression," "Universe Unlimited," "Green and Clean," "Color Pop," and "Bold and Beautiful," the showstopper event had something for everyone.

The first macro trend of the night, "Nostalgia," showcased the beauty of vintage and heirloom pieces, as well as futuristic and modern designs. The pieces presented were an ode to the past, while simultaneously giving us a glimpse of the future of jewellery trends. As we watched the models strut down the runway adorned in these stunning pieces, we couldn't help but feel a rush of excitement at the prospect of wearing them ourselves.

The second macro trend, "Expressive Expression," was all about celebrating individuality and freedom of expression. As we've all come out of our cocoons after the pandemic, this trend truly resonated with us. The stacking and layering of accessories, and the use of large gemstones, made for a bold and striking statement that left us spellbound.

The third macro trend, "Universe Unlimited," reflected the connection between human beings and the universe. From nature-inspired pieces to designs with motifs of gods and goddesses, this trend had a spiritual and calming quality to it. Pieces with pastel blue shades were also a hit, evoking the soothing tones of the universe.

Other trends that stole the show included "Green and Clean," which highlighted the importance of sustainability in the jewellery industry, and "Color Pop," which saw an explosion of bright and bold hues. The "Bold and Beautiful" trend showcased chunky and statement-making pieces that left us awestruck.

The fashion show featured 18 models from Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa, who walked the ramp in exquisite jewellery pieces. The event was a celebration of Indian jewellery and its timeless beauty. The jewellery showcased was a testament to the rich cultural heritage of India and its diverse artistic traditions.

From vintage and heirloom pieces to futuristic and modern designs, stacking and layering accessories, jewellery with large gemstones, nature-inspired pieces, and those with calming blue pastel shades, the event showcased a wide range of jewellery that is sure to captivate jewellery enthusiasts and collectors alike.