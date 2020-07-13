Make them artistic while schools ramain closed

We're hunkered down with schools closed and social distancing in full effect due to the coronavirus. It's a really difficult time for everyone. Here are a few fun ideas of things to do with kids at home (and remember, one day at a time, friends).

Art can be so powerful because it makes you escape for a little bit, it puts you in that mindfulness zone, and time passes so quickly. You can actually reflect and say, 'I did that and it looks good'. As adults, if we are doing this ourselves, then we are showing good habits to our children.

The one really positive thing that will come out of this is, our young people can be more independent in choosing when and what to learn. If we create children that love learning, they will automatically be researching and trying to find new things to occupy their time with and to be inspired by.Here is a list of few activities that can help your kids occupied artistically:

Making cardboard house:

Made from all those grocery delivery boxes. Add some colorful construction paper for a fun roof and don't forget to cut out windows and doors

Necklace made of straw:

Grab some straws, string, and scissors for this easy activity! It'll keep little hands busy for hours

Oversized matching game

Keep them moving and thinking with this oversized version of the classic matching game. Great for toddlers and little ones that need to get some activity when staying inside.

Big messy art

So much fun! Let them go wild with those paints and big rolls of paper. They'll love getting a chance to paint with their hands

Art exhibition at your home

Spend an afternoon drawing and then host an art exhibit for the family. Growing up, my siblings and I would have colouring sessions for hours on end. With stacks of artwork, we'd then set up a gallery exhibit and charge our parents admission

Spin art

Grab a salad spinner, it's so easy! This is one of our kids favorite things to do but alas our salad spinner is missing now. They'll do this for hours.