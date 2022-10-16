Masoom Minawala makes fashion moment with her baby bump

Global Influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala turned heads while walking the ramp as the showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika's eco-friendly collection 'Midnight Botanica' at Lakme Fashion Week 2022.

As the saying goes "Third time's a charm", Masoom graced the runway in a sensational floor length gown made with R|Elan's EcoGold fabric, while proudly showing off her baby bump. The mom-to-be made a fashion moment as the ideal showstopper to celebrate the designer's finest craftsmanship and bold choice of silhouettes.

Commenting on this experience, Masoom Minawala- global influencer, entrepreneur and investor says, "My love for Indian fashion led me to launch my non-profit campaign #SupportIndianDesigners during the pandemic and now, having the chance to work with such a talented designer duo, is surreal. This was my third time walking the runway as a showstopper and to be dressed in the exceptional outfit made with eco-friendly, sustainable fabrics by Gauri and Nainika, was a reflection of my personal style. It truly was an evening to celebrate the strength of women."

Besides walking for Gauri & Nainika this season at LFW, Masoom has also been a showstopper for Indian designers like Varun Bahl and Vaishali S in the past year. In her self-produced social media exclusive web series on Instagram - #MasoomTakesFashionWeek,

Masoom has been sharing her journey and experiences during Fashion Weeks with her 1.6+ million followers. The series narrates the efforts that go into creating content, the creative process behind it and the challenges and struggles faced by Masoom. So far, the audience has seen the BTS for Milan and Paris Fashion Week. Now, #MasoomTakesFashionWeek is back and will be covering the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in India.