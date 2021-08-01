Mellifluous voice

Sweta Prasad has grown from an extremely talented young singer into matured musician, composer and research scholar having undergone rigorous and intense training in Carnatic and Guru late Nethi Sree Rama Sarma .She has grown from strength to strength. Her melodious voice with perfection in sruti and talahas seen her garner a special place for herself in the world of Carnatic music both has performer and composer receiving applause.



Sweta is an 'A' grade artiste of All India Radio (AIR) in both Carnatic and light music sections she is one of the rare artistes who had been directly upgraded from B grade to A grade. She is senior vocalist providing vocal support to top grade dancers of the country like Pamasri Dr Shobha Naidu, Padmasri Shobhana, Padmabhushan Swapna Sundari, Padmasri Dr Ananda Shanker Jayanth, Padmasri Shobhana, Padmasri Jaya Rama Rao and Vanasri, Dr Alekhya Punjala, Poorva Dhanasree, Deepika Reddy, G Rateesh Babu and many more.

Sweta has performed in major stages in India and travelled widely in India and overseas to lend her melodious vocal support to renowned dancers and has an experience of more than 26 years. Sweta is an empaneled artiste under the festival of India Cell Ministry of culture Government of India.

Sweta Prasad, granddaughter of late C Nagabhushanam ('RakthaKanneeru' fame), she started her musical journey at the age of four. She is now continuing her advanced training from Dr Pantula Rama.

Sweta was a gold medalist at the National Competition of AnnamacharyaKritis, conducted by Annamacharya Bhavana Vahini. She has completed her 'Vocal Diploma in Distinction from Telugu University, Andhra Pradesh and has persued her Master's in Carnatic Music from Padmavathi Mahila University, Tirupathi.

She has also been a seasoned artiste for the Sri Krupa Dance Company, California. USA, she has performed more than 2000 concerts all over the globe which includes more than 200 arangetrams for classical dance.

Excerpts from an interview:

Coming from a musically illustrious family, was it natural for you to imbibe music or was there any instance that propelled you to pursue it as a career?

It was quite natural for me to imbibe the music gene from my family. My grandmother used to sing extremely well and my mother played veena well. I think that's how I was initiated into music by my mother. I attended a music class even before I started school.

Things related to my music progressed gradually. I was constantly winning most of the music competitions that were held all around the country. I won the Gold Medal at the age of 11, for singing Annamacharya Krithi at a competition conducted by the prestigious Annamacharya Bhavana Vahini. I think that's when, taking music as a career became a serious goal.

So, what is music to you? Do you associate music to your belief in divinity?

Music is my breath. This is what brought me name, fame, money and most importantly a wonderful family and satisfaction. I don't want to relate it to any religion. It is beyond all physical limitations. It's a new dimension where culture and discipline are taken care of. It is a process to shape an ideal human.

How do you take care of your voice?

I used to travel extensively all over the world. Being very strict with my voice didn't happen all the time. So trained myself to be lenient and so could eat ice-creams whenever I felt so. What is your practice regime like? And are your concerts impromptus?

Both me and my husband practice and discuss all through the day whenever at home. I do plan myself well in advance for a concert. Butyes, some of my concerts are impromptus.

What is your reaction to other popular genres of music? Would you share your views or experiences on singing for the Hyderabad crowd?

Respect every genre of music. There is a lot to learn from each and every musician. Coming to perform in Hyderabad, there is a very limited crowd for Carnatic music in Hyderabad. But just love this place.

What is your advice to upcoming musicians?

I can suggest that the younger generation being very intellectual, can do magic in no time. We never had this kind of exposure or resources to excel our capabilities. Unfortunately, YouTube and Google have taken over the guru-sishya tradition. So, kindly stick to one guru so that the Parampara is carried on and on.

Being women how did you manage? Earlier and now also

Yes, being woman is an extra burden on your shoulders. You have a family as well as a profession right before you. I am on the fine line of balance. Extremely lucky enough that my husband Renuka Prasad is also an artiste, so a better understanding also blessed that we have a wonderful and a supportive family and friends around us. Both me and my husband travel and perform together. We have a daughter Prasiddha who is also on our way. Now, trying to spend some more time with her. I think if you have good support then it doesn't matter whether you are a woman or a man in travelling deep into your passion.