Monsoon nail trends

It is that time of the year again when there is a nonstop downpour, breezy winds and splashy water everywhere. It is a common perception that monsoon has a gloomy face.

The season of monsoon calls for special care of nails to avoid damage due to red, swollen and itchy skin around them.

The season of monsoon calls for special care of nails to avoid infection and chipping.

Since we are all homebound since last over five months, trying out new nail colours and designs are something that just makes you feel groomed and uplifted in this gloomy and subdued atmosphere.

Try to keep your nails dry with extra care especially your toes. You may opt for open shoes or chappals.

Avoid wearing leather, plastic or canvas shoes. Do not wear the same shoes every day. It is better to have an alternate pair of shoes. Wash your footwear regularly.

Cut your toe nails short to avoid any chances of accumulating dirt and other infections. Try to spray deodorants, talcum or anti-fungal powder in between toe nails regularly at least once in a day to prevent infection.

Try your level best to choose natural and chemical-free nail paints that are eco-friendly and cruelty-free. Avoid eating with hands that have paint on its nails as bits of the nail paint can chip and fall into the food, which will eventually go inside your body and cause harm.

Pick a nail colour remover that contains vitamin A,C and E to treats conditions that adversely affect nails and cuticles. The cuticle should be kept soft and smooth. Otherwise, it sticks to the nail and gets dragged as the nail grows.

Wear rubber gloves for your washing chores. It not only protects your polish but keeps anything harsh or drying in your cleaning solutions off your hand.

Apply warm almond oil, soften cuticles and push them back gently with a cotton bud. Use a cotton bud to clean beneath the nails too. Avoid cutting cuticles and using metal instruments.

As far as nail colours are concerned, pink is ideal for hot and humid weather. Shimmer is very much in, so go for silver shimmer for the day and gold for the night.

Lately dark colours have been in, like bright blue or green, but I feel that subtle colours are more suitable for monsoon hot weather. You can also go for icy colours like pink or mauve. Or, go for shades of brown, like coffee, bronze, copper, or sea shell and then add on glitter.

Classic blue is the colour of 2020, so is also be for the nails. For a gala evening, go for gold or silver varnish, or try one of those colours with glittering stars. These come in many different colours, with gold or silver stars. As part of nail design, nail varnish can be applied in unusual colours like green, blue or purple. Or, use different colours for each nail.

Nail art has become a specialised field nowadays. In the past, simple ways of nail art were followed, but now it is a highly creative field.