Live
- Destruction of Hyderabad began after KCR became CM, attacks Revanth
- Telangana Police gears up for Assembly elections
- Jobs for all eligible top among party poll agenda: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- KCR allocates 2 acres for Jain Bhavan construction
- Telangana Police launches CDEW centres for women and children safety
- Rajamahendravaram: ‘Training to teachers as per changing teaching methods’
- Rajamahendravaram: People called upon to adopt sustainable lifestyles
- Visakhapatnam: 15-day summer camp to hone skills of 10,000 kids
- Visakhapatnam: TDP lambasts government for unannounced power cuts
- Salman Khan among top 10 targets of Bishnoi: NIA
Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut
Highlights
Actress Mouni Roy is all set to make her debut at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival and said that she “cannot wait to showcase her passion for cinema” at the global platform.
Actress Mouni Roy is all set to make her debut at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival and said that she “cannot wait to showcase her passion for cinema” at the global platform.
Speaking on the occasion, Mouni, who has collaborated with eyewear brand Lenskart for the event, said: “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honour.” “I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.” On the work front, Mouni will be seen in ‘The Virgin Tree’.
It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari among many others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS