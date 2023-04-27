'Nawabi Gharara' to look elegant for your summer wedding

With being from the 19th and the early 20th century, Nawabi Gharara is still one of the best wedding dress outfits that one can choose to wear on their special day. Aaliya Deeba, founder of Ideebs London, a Couture Label, says, "Nawabi gharara are available in several forms like sarees, lehengas, ghararas, suits and many more which give the best elegant look a bride could ever have. The outfits designed enhances the beauty of the bride and it can be worn by anybody irrespective of their body shape. So, whether you are petite or curvy you can style Nawabi gharara as per your style and liking by using customisation of suits. "



Heavily embellished traditional gharara

Gharara is new style statement that one must have in wardrobe. This gharara is heavily embellished with zardosi, pearls, sequin and stones. gharara with heavy embroidered straight kurti, is taking its elite position and getting clear attention in being the essential piece of bride's day. The authentic dupatta is just a cherry on a cake. This this style gives you a perfect royal bridal look. Gharara with with little tail in the back gives you a princess feeling on your eye feeling day. This look is perfect for your perfect occasion.

Gharara with long kurti

Become really trendy and women have started donning floor length or chatpati garara when attending wedding rituals and special occasion.Gharara paired with this long kurti gives you the royal bridal look and ghunghat with it. This look is a statement look you can opt for any of your special occasion. The ghunghat drape can be styled in many many ways as it's comfortable gharara you can play with the drape according to the look your imagination.picks for wedding in summer.

Bridal nawabs gharara

The bridal Nawabi gharara uses antique embroidery, chata patti embroidered gharara. This bridal nawab suit is designed in such way wherein the design is crafted on the front, on the back as well as on sleeves. This suit is designed with a V-neckline and is intricated in detailed with antique and chata patti design giving it the perfect bridal look outfit vibes. This gharara suit is one of the most favourable suit when it comes to wedding occasions be it mehendi, sangeet, or the wedding day.

Gharara with jacket

Modern karara has a tight tunics in the comparison to conventional ones and plated more below the knee with the joint. This gharara style with jacket gives you a complete model look, simultaneously the embroidery on jacket and gharara gives you that reach royal look which you can comfortable carry on your occasions. In this slightly taken western effect this look makes you look elegant and so chic. Gharara and kurti is embellished with the lot of zardaosi, thread, pearl, sequin and stones.