Niacinamide: One-stop solution for all your skincare woes

With climate change and increasing pollution, new skincare problems are emerging every day. Keeping a list of products essential for your skin can be a tedious task for anyone. How about having an ingredient that answers all your problems? Vitamin B3 often known as Niacinamide is the powerhouse skincare ingredient that is here to take away all your skincare worries.



Below are the versatile benefits of the hero-ingredient niacinamide shared by Dr. Prajct Sao on behalf of Cetaphil.

Improves skin texture: Niacinamide improves overall skin texture by rebuilding cells and decreases the appearance of pores. It enhances the look and feel of your skin and gives you the most loved texture. It helps to prevent hyperpigmentation and gives your skin the boost it needs. It has collagen-building properties which reduce the dark spots and escalates the process of new skin cells to help you get an even tone and flawless skin.

Keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized: Niacinamide can increase skin hydration by preventing moisture from the skin from evaporating into the environment. It locks moisture so you can have the gift of soft and supple skin for a longer time.

Soothes your skin: With the changing seasons, dry and irritated skin tends to cause problems. Niacinamide is enriched with natural anti-inflammatory properties to soothe irritated skin gently. It also regulates sebum production which reduces breakouts.

Prevents fine lines and wrinkles: It is one of the most actively used ingredients in anti-aging creams. It renews and restores your skin layer and strengthens the skin cells, minimizes fine lines and wrinkles by treating all skin problems. It aids in the formation of keratin, a protein that is essential for keeping skin - tight, plump, and healthy.

Prevents UV damage: The biggest problem of this season: The sun. Niacinamide has a solution for this too. It protects the skin from harmful oxidative stress and free radical damage caused by the sun. It promotes the growth of new cells and acts as a shield for the sun.

Suitable for sensitive skin: Niacinamide can increase skin hydration by preventing loss of moisture and locks into the skin. It is also a natural anti-inflammatory, so it is perfect for soothing irritated skin while also being gentle enough for sensitive skin. For those with sensitive skin who struggle with breakouts and want to improve the texture of their skin without harsh acids, this is a go-to ingredient to eliminate all the skin woes.