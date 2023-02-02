Are you a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty kind of person? If you're a natural optimist in life, you might consider yourself a glass-half-full, isn't-it-a-wonderful-life kind of human, which is a fantastic quality to have.

But for the rest of us, it might be challenging to be positive all day, every day, which is why Optimist Day is the perfect solution for us, well, average earthlings.

Here's a chance to spend a day focusing on the positive things. Whether you're a natural optimist, or slightly pessimistic, this day is here to inject some fun-fuelled positivity into your life.