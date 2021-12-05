Organic kids wear collection

Turtledove London is a clothing company for children aged 0 to 8 years old that reflects a passion for nature, art, and people. It offers a sustainable, ethical solution for dressing children with exclusive fabrics, colours, shapes, and prints with many reversible options, styles with adjustable straps, turn back cuffs and hems that can grow with your child to maximise wear, and link backs to previous collections in terms of colours and prints to allow easy coordination. It also features a diverse assortment of gender-neutral clothing with worldwide appeal.

It was formed in 2016 as a thoughtful antidote to fast fashion by Imran and Emma Hassan. The founders sought to develop a design-led, earth friendly children's clothing business at accessible pricing points. The brand now has over 400 stores globally, selling responsibly made, trendy unisex children's clothing. The brand was named the 'Best Sustainable Kidswear Brand' by The Independent for the second year in a row, it uses only SEDEX accredited manufacturers and GOTS certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard is the world's premier organic fibre processing standard. Norlanka keeps true to its goal of using more environmentally friendly techniques for digital supply chain management and a reduction in their overall carbon footprint with this format. Says Emma Hassan, Co-Founder, Turtledove London, "With this brand, we are constantly challenging the fast fashion business model.

The cotton we use is kind to delicate skin, more durable and made with farming methods that are more planet-friendly and better for the environment. Our non-cotton fabrics are eco-friendly too! " It caters to design-conscious customers who make sustainable living a part of their daily routine. This involves dressing responsibly in timeless fashions that are appealing to a wide range of people. It provides mothers with an organic choice for their children to wear from the park to the party, with a variety of year-round styles for all-weather wear. These are timeless designs that will be cherished forever!