Pandemic devouring childhood

The pandemic is a rare phenomenon that people will remember for times to come. Children of the current generation will have a very vivid memory of the Covid-19 pandemic as they look back into their childhood. Childhood should be a time when children should be carefree, full of little joys and social experiences. On the contrary it is now all about masks, sanitizers, screen time, and isolation. These being the formative years will have a long-lasting effect on children. A childhood lost forever. This has raised alarming concerns among parents.



Medically too, the pandemic is raising serious concerns about the mental health of children. Rise in anger, mood swings, depression, anxiety, and introversion is seen among children. Lack of social exposure, outdoor activity, and free play is affecting cognitive, social, and emotional well being of children.

The most common and emerging trend witnessed is that of disconnected emotions and feeling of loneliness. Obesity, delayed sensory developments, lack of outlet for energy, and hyperactivity are common traits observed. It is a tough time for both parents and children to make the choice between stepping out and continuing to stay isolated indoors.

Living in a continuous online, virtual world is another big drawback and absolutely against human nature. Distraction is another major concern with this phenomenon. This is also affecting children's concentration levels and their focus during their peak learning years. At a time when children should be asking questions, exploring, and learning from their surroundings, they are being completely trapped among four walls with no peer group or friends.

While people have learnt to adapt to the situation and children have learnt to create a routine for themselves, the stress and frustration continues to remain and affect families at large. Many psychiatrists and fellow psychologists are of the strong opinion that this model of living is not sustainable and people have to find alternate solutions.

The hybrid model of digital and real-time play is one such alternative that parents and schools should explore. Families should spend gadget free time with children at home and do household chores like cooking, cleaning fun to keep them engaged. Schools should also limit the duration of school time to half-day to reduce screen time. Physical activity such as running, skipping, yoga at home should also be encouraged. As the world is changing post pandemic, one must see how situations evolve and how families adapt.

(The writer is a Psychologist, Women and Child Well-Being Expert)