Paridhi Sharma draws a parallel between being a mom in real and reel life

Actress Paridhi Sharma, who plays the role of a mother in 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei', says juggling personal and professional lives is by no means an easy task for any actor but she tries to manage it well by spending quality time with her son.

Paridhi said: "As a working mother instead of dwelling on the guilt of missing quantity time with your child, I believe spending quality time with your child is more vital. Every day after packing up, once I reach home, I make sure to spend good, happy 'us' time with my son and it feels magical."

"However tired I may be, the motherly instinct in me boosts my energy and we do a lot of fun stuff together! I maintain a good work and personal life balance and am completely involved and dedicated to my child as a dutiful mother. I take him to forests, gardens, beaches, for playing in mud, sand and insects. I will make sure he gets enough exposure to nature."

In 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei', Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati play an on-screen mother-daughter duo. The story reflects the emotions of a daughter being away from her mother and that of a mother in search of her daughter. 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' airs on Star Plus.