Pedal your way to a healthy lifestyle

In recent years, the culture of cycling has gained tremendous momentum in our country. Cycling is fun, healthy and a low-impact form of workout for all ages. It's a wonderful workout that keeps you activated both mentally and physically and help boosts immunity. The adrenaline rush that one receives while pedalling through different terrains also makes cycling an adventure.



For anyone who still needs a reason to take the bicycle for a spin, Sriram Sundresan, CEO, of Firefox Bikes shares some of the benefits of cycling:

Weight loss



Weight gain due to a sedentary lifestyle is a common problem these days. Riding short distances to the neighbourhood shop, school, or work are mini-workouts you can sneak into your routine and an effective strategy for weight loss. Not only would this ensure that you are physically active, but these pedalling sessions would also help in torching fat. Approximately 45-60 minutes of cycling can help burn up to 300 calories.

Prevention of lifestyle diseases



Cycling regularly helps keep various health issues like diabetes, obesity, cardiac problems, or other lifestyle disorders at bay. Regular cycling has in fact proved to keep blood sugar levels in check. Cycling works as an effective stress buster, in essence, it definitely helps in mental well-being.

Reduces depression and anxiety



The benefits of riding a bicycle extend beyond physical fitness. Cycling gets you outdoor, among nature, leaving you to feel revitalised, energetic and optimistic. Depression, anxiety and stress are all positively affected by exercise, but the combination of exercise and exposure to the outdoors is a bit of a magic combination for emotional and mental well-being. So, hop onto your saddle and soak up some sunshine and positive vibes. After all, a happy soul is a healthy soul.

Builds muscle



The resistance element of cycling means that it just doesn't burn fat, but it also builds your hamstrings, quads and calves and can also tone your calves, preserve muscle mass and strengthen your core.

Keeps your heart healthy



Cycling and cardiovascular fitness go hand in hand. Cycling on a regular basis keeps your heart healthy and is considered a great cardiovascular activity. Regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases and also slowing down ageing.

Boosts immunity



One of the rising concerns in the present times is keeping ourselves safe, ensuring that we have the immunity we need. Cycling daily helps with keeping your physical health in check, increases your stamina, and helps keep the immune system young. In general, the fitter you are, the stronger is your immune system.