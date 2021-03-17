Planning a baby is a life-changing decision and an adventure that helps parents rediscover themselves. When you are gearing up to set sail on this adventure, multiple decisions come your way to ensure that you have a safe & healthy pregnancy. Amongst the list of check-ups to prepare yourself, one key test that will go a long way in helping you and your partner provide a healthy future for your baby is genetic carrier screening.



Genetic carrier screening is a genetic test used to determine if a healthy person is a carrier of a single-gene disease and if they are at risk of having an offspring affected by it. Most people do not know if they are a carrier for an inherited genetic disease until they have a child with the disease. A genetic disease occurs when there is a change or alteration in the DNA, which is the genetic code in human beings. Carrier screening test is a type of genetic test that can tell you whether you carry a gene for certain genetic disorders. When it is done before or during pregnancy, it allows you to find out your chances of having a child with a genetic disorder.

With no evident symptoms on the outside, it is quite difficult for parents to plan their pregnancy carefully to ensure that their child is not under any risk. An advanced test like carrier genetic screening can ease parents' mind by giving them the knowledge and answers, that will help them prepare for a healthy pregnancy and a healthier baby. Here are a list of benefits of carrier genetic testing for couples:

Allows couple to consider pre-pregnancy reproductive options



Carrier testing results, is tested positive, allows partners to determine and discuss other ways of conception.

Allows couple to prepare for the birth of a child with genetic disorder



It can be overwhelming for partners to know that they will be raising a child with genetic disorder. But the results of the test, if positive, can certainly help parents be prepared and get support at the right time.

Screens for highly-prevalent conditions



Carrier screening is available for a certain no of conditions such as :

• cystic fibrosis

• fragile X syndrome

• sickle cell disease

Some of these disorders occur more often in certain races or ethnic groups. Individuals belonging to certain ethnicities with a high risk of being carriers of hereditary recessive disorderswould like additional information about the reproductive risks of having a child with a genetic disorder should screen for underlying prevalent conditions

Helps determine problems associated with ethnicity



Specific ethic groups have had a history of certain genetic disorders. A carrier testing is for partners from this ethic group to determine whether or not a parent is a potential carrier.

Donation of eggs, sperms or embryos



Carrier testing will allow Gamete banks or IVF clinics to analyse every egg or sperm by avoiding high reproductive risk pregnancies. This process will allow couples to choose appropriate donors by minimising the reproductive risk.

(The writer is a Chief Medical Scientist, LifeCell)