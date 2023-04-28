Popsinger Shivangi Sharma gets ready for her upcoming track 'Same Old Lies,' featuring Reecha Sinha

Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and Actress Reecha Singha's upcoming collaboration song 'Same Old Lies' is set to release on May 5. Pop singer Shivangi Sharma whose last song 'Party Party' with DJ Bravo was a huge hit is now coming up with her new song titled 'Same Old Lies' featuring actress Reecha Sinha, who was seen in films like 'Dongri Ka Raja' and 'Milan Talkies'.



Shot across seven different locations of the United States and India, this song already seems to be something impressive and engaging. Talking about the song Shivangi shares, "The song name is 'Same Old Lies', composed and directed by me. We shot in seven different locations of the United States and India, including Times Square in New York City where we shot at 2am during the fall season.

There were four different locations in the United States including New York City, North New Jersey, Upstate New York, and indoor shoots in India. It was a very difficult task to manage everything from shooting location, composing, editing and all on my own. "

Describing her working experience with Reecha Sinha she adds, "Basically, I wanted another girl for this song and I kept this thing in my mind from the very first day that I need one parallel lead. So for that I literally had to wait a lot, I was approaching couple of actresses and singers for that since long time but I think the song had the destiny to have Reecha featuring in it.

We both have been friends from the very long time but later when my last song 'Party Party' with DJ Bravo released in December, I asked her reviews on it and then later in few conversations I asked if she would like to collaborate for a song and that's when she heard 'Same Old Lies' and liked it so much that she agreed to do it. So this is how we turned this friendship into professionalism."

Actress Reecha shares her expression on collaborating with Shivangi for the song. She tells, "I was keen on working with Shivangi as she's an old friend of mine and I have seen her journey. The song is all about giving a secret message to the audience. Actually the song all about music beats and wonderful lyrics as well but if you ask me there is a secret message in the video which I want audiences to watch. She was very clear and focused in her vision about what she wanted. I am really glad that I could experiment with my looks in this video which I generally don't do, so thanks to her. And kudos to her on doing such a great job."

Speaking about the song she further adds, "There is something which is happening in this generation more frequently, if you watch the video you will get to know the message which today's generation could totally relate in terms of love. I won't give out much now because that would give away everything. So you need to watch out for the message in the video with two hot girls performing in it."