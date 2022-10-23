Producer by profession, social worker by passion

Eram Aftab Faridi, is a producer who came to Mumbai in the year 2016 with all dreams. Her motive is not to make only good movies but also to maintain quality and give beautiful messages to the society.



Eram is from Kanpur city, also known as Manchester of Business & famous for Leather, which is also her Family Business for the past 40 years. Since childhood, she has always had that talent and dedication to get into the film industry. In Kanpur, she was a part of dramas, shows, and acting classes.

She worked hard and she also got an iconic Bollywood producer award from Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Governor of Maharashtra. Eram Faridi has produced many short films like 'Shringaar', 'Rising India', and 'Meet Mr. Chang'. These movies have had a different impact on society.

She is coming up with a new movie "Fedora's Wrinkles". It is a Film about an issue in society. She was awarded by Actress Lara Dutta under the category of "Young Women Entrepreneurship of the Year (Entertainment Sector)". She is also been awarded Doctorate Degree in "Social Work and Film Production".

"Fedora's Wrinkles" is an amazing story of an old prostitute which is played outstandingly by the one and only Sushmita Mukherjee of 'Golmaal' fame. "Fedora's Wrinkles" is been produced by Eram Faridi and directed by Ashwin Kaushal Bharti.

Erams Entertainment is also coming up with other film "Shaadibaaz". The title itself shows excitement about the story.

The story is based on real-life incidents where the marital affair problems faced in Indian society are going to be showcased. Shaadibaaz is been directed by Faizali Wagle.

Faridi in an exclusive conversation with 'The Hans India', shares about her journey. Let's have a look into it.

Tell us about your journey from Kanpur to Mumbai and how your parents react to your decision.

In 2016, when I came to Mumbai from Kanpur, I already decided not to go back to Kanpur. Because I was prepared, when I told this thing to my mother, she was full concerned about it. My mother already knew that I have acting warm. My mother was concerned about my safety but, she also believed in me. She also believes in my decisions, so she also supports me. So, I came to Mumbai after preparation.

At what age did you decide to go to Mumbai and pursue your career in this industry?

Six years back when I was 27 or 28 years old people say that at this age human gets so many thoughts that they want to be this and that. But, I was focused, and when I came to Mumbai, it didn't take so much time to settle in Mumbai. Mumbai accepted me with so much love, and people also say that Mumbai never lets anyone sleep hungry. I didn't get this kind of situation in Mumbai. God has awarded me with so many things. I also learnt so many things, so many lessons in this journey. When I came here that time was a different time in my life.

Tell us about the social work you are doing and NGOs you are connected with.

People know me as a social activist; I always stand for girls as their support. I like the "Beti Bachao Beti Padao" campaign so I am the national president of "Ma Sheela Devi trust" and I am working with them for so long. I feel good as a social activist. I like to do many things for people which is why I'm connected to many NGOs. I have taken 6 initiatives till now and I had been working on it. I am a mixture of a producer and social activist.

Eram loves her as a producer or a social worker?

This question is so confusing. We know there are also so many social workers indirectly in this world who always do some things for others. But people got to know me as a social worker after I became a producer because I made my film to target the audience to whose hearts my stories can reach. I also make my film on some evils which are so bad for our culture to take these kinds of stories in my film. I want to see my name as a producer because there are so many social workers in this world.

How do you motivate yourself in tough times?

Of course, I have always handled myself in bad times because I never regret the decisions I made in my life. If I make any decision, I know there are so many things to which I have to fight. In case of tough times, I think God is testing me and I just pray to give me strength to fight.