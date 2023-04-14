Pushing past gender stereotypes: Women in outdoor & extreme sports

Whether you enjoy extreme sports or the great outdoors, it's likely that as a woman, people have been sceptical of your preferences. Women who participate in outdoor activities are frequently discouraged by society, and we frequently feel as though we must uphold certain standards in order to be regarded seriously.

The good news is that the storyline is gradually changing. Rock climbing or kiteboarding are just two examples of the extreme activities that more and more women are adopting and defying gender stereotypes in.

Exploring the roots of gender stereotypes in outdoor sports

Despite the significant progress made in recent years, it is nevertheless true that women are sometimes undervalued and underappreciated for playing particular roles in these demanding events. But why have these gender roles been around for so long, and where do they come from?

"The truth is that centuries of sexism have played an undeniable role in shaping gender stereotypes in outdoor and extreme sports. It's only recently that women have begun to break through these archaic expectations and take part on a more equal footing. Of course, this progress has been slow—but the strides being taken today are a reminder that the future is bright for female athletes." says Gayatri Mohanty, Mountaineer, Fitness Coach, Nutritionist & Model.

Women redefining the rules of engagement in outdoor and extreme sports

Women no longer need to be quiet or refrain from pushing the envelope, and this is particularly true when it comes to outdoor and extreme activities. Since women have been fighting preconceptions for so long, they are now recognised as outdoor leaders. Women are demonstrating that they are capable of doing anything that males can do, frequently even better. For female athletes, who are pushing themselves to greater daredevil heights every single day, the skies (and mountains) are no longer the limit.

However, there are still some particular difficulties that women who participate in outdoor and severe sports must overcome. First off, there is still an unacceptable gender pay disparity in sporting competitions, which means that female athletes rarely receive prize money that is equivalent to that of their male counterparts. Despite these obstacles, society is gradually starting to acknowledge that women can succeed in extreme and outdoor sports. Women continue to challenge gender norms by showing their athletic prowess in hazardous environments through risk-taking accomplishments that motivate adventurers everywhere.

There is still much progress to be made in terms of women challenging the gender preconceptions connected to outdoor and extreme sports. More women participating in these sports will increase opportunities for female athletes and their access to resources. We can also anticipate more empowering tales of badass women breaking stereotypes and redefining the "norm" in outdoor and extreme sports as more women participate in these sports. It is the responsibility of the individuals and groups involved in these sports to foster an atmosphere that welcomes and promotes the involvement of female athletes. In the end, society ought to be empowering, not repressing, its views on women.