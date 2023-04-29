Real life and reel life are different

Actress Amita Yadav who has been a prominent part of shows like 'Yeh hai Mohabbatein' and 'Naamkaran' on Star Plus and was last seen 'Sanjog' Zee TV as a negative lead character (sister of Rajneesh Duggal ) talks about her working experience with Rajneesh Duggal, playing negative role and expresses disappointment on the show going off air too soon.



Amita said, "I had a wonderful experience working on 'Sanjog'. The cast was very cooperative and fun to work with. Particularly, my character's rapport with her reel mother and Kamya's character was amazing to act out. My character was a rich brat who loved her brother but disliked her sister-in-law. It was also challenging for me being totally opposite of her in real life. So mujhe batameez banne me bahut efforts lagane padhe the."

Describing her working experience with Rajneesh Duggal she shares, "It was fantastic. He is very down to earth and humble guy. There was a great level of comfort zone between us. We use to shoot all the brother sister scenes in one take and even the director team used to be very happy about it because of no multiple takes and great bond on screen."

She further adds, "Honestly speaking the whole cast was fabulous. I had a very good experience specially with Dolly Manto, Kamiya and Rajneesh. They all are fantastic and we used to really have fun time in between shoots. I'm very close to Kamya and we all are still in touch with each other."

Talking about the show being off air early she states, "Yes off course, I felt bad it was very sad moment because show toh bahut mil jaate hai par ek acchi cast aur ek ache production k sath kaam karna alag hi baat hoti hai. I feel every show has its own destiny so you can't do anything about it. I think timing was the issue."