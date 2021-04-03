Reviving traditional Kota fabric

Kota Doria Silk is known for the largest collection of traditional fabric. Kota Doria Silk (kotadoriasilk.com) founded in 2014, with a vision to make Kota Doria fabric more accessible and affordable. Anjali Agrawal began her entrepreneur journey and created a desired platform for this rich fabric.

Anjali founder her entrepreneurial side into her passion for dressing up traditional. Little did she know that her hobby turned profession will create a path-breaking journey for her.

As an entrepreneur, my journey has been rewarding and I am glad that not only for me, Kota Doria Silk has been a work of dedication to our artisan and heroes behind the curtain, who have put in hours of their craftsmanship into building this Brand.

Gurugram-based Anjali Agrawal, a techie-turned-entrepreneur, says, "At KDS, we have maintained the authenticity of the fabric, and yet have given it a new life incorporating yarns with it to make it more sustainable, and affordable.

Our product portfolio ranges from suits, sarees, dupattas, home décor and the latest addition is the ready to wear men's ethnic apparel.

From designs perspective, we have modernised it using latest technology, digital prints, embroidery, Azrakh, Bagru , Indigot to artistry like Madhubani, Kalamkari and Warli etc."

Anjali shares that while she was at work, she would always be complimented for her sartorial choices, and was asked to procure the same materials and fabric by friends and colleague.

"My favourite apparel was traditional Kota Doria fabric made. As I was helping my friends have the same, I began to develop a thought on making this fabric accessible and available for people. in compilation of all the thoughts, inputs and encouragement bonded into one, I began my entrepreneurial journey in 2014.

We had our first order within first week from South India via online page created on Facebook. Honestly speaking, it is nostalgia to think about how we grew from 1 order to our first 1000. We were thrilled. We still take the same passion, and dedication to treat every single order with same effort," she adds.

Anjali comes from a service class family, wherein, all her family members are associated with a corporate or government job. Anjali being the first women entrepreneur from her family had to face her own challenges.

While setting up the business, Anjali had a lot to learn, from understanding the market eco-system to wholesaler and negotiations and logistics partner. Her family was discreetly supportive, but with a lot of apprehensions and fear.

She says, "From visiting the mandis to figure out the raw materials, finding out what works best with Kota Doria fabric to make it more sustainable and affordable since it is a very delicate and expensive fabric.

Artisans who align with your thought process and import the blue prints on real fabric. But it's all been a learning process. I cherish all of it, and take pride in going with my gut and beginning my entrepreneurship."

They have launched their ready to wear men's ethnic apparel collection and additions in their home decor. They are also targeting to go in more European markets and launch their brick and mortar at PAN India level.

Sharing about the future of the business, Anjali shares, "We keep a close eye on the new trends and our continued research and development contributes a lot into innovate the fabric with modern designs, patterns.

We also seek our customer's feedback, requirement and their changing behavior. Continues efforts to try something new have always given a push to go beyond the boundaries and create something unique."