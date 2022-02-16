Saree, not sorry!

Trends come and go, but there's nothing quite like a saree. Whether it's a casual outing, an intimate soirée or a lavish celebration, there's a saree for every occasion. Keeping up with the warm months ahead, we've rounded-up some styles that you can add to your summer wardrobe.



Pastel power



Parineeti Chopra

Summers are for cool tones and flowy silhouettes. Actress Parineeti Chopra opted for a light pink sari from Faabiiana and paired it with a matching blouse. We're digging the colour and love how she's completed the look with minimal gold accessories and dewy make-up.

Elegant embellishments



Vaani Kapoor

This yellow piece from Arpita Mehta is apt for summer weddings – the colour, the detailing on the saree and the striking blouse. Depending on the scale of the occasion, you can style embroidered pieces with heavy jewellery or keep it simple like Vaani Kapoor has.

Something light, something white Bhumi Pednekar

Whether it's a crisp shirt, a lush embroidered lehenga or a pristine saree, white is always right. For the promotion of her upcoming film, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a very cool number from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Her white sari is detailed with 'love' written in different languages.

Print game strong



Taapsee Pannu

If big and bold prints define your personality, then this saree from House of Hiya is for you! Giving a twist to basic florals, the exaggerated print looks fabulous on Taapsee Pannu. The actress finished the look with dainty emerald jewels.

Very Peri



Shefali Shah

Very Peri has been named the main colour for 2022. The dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a violet-red undertone is the IT colour to sport this season. Actor Shefali Shah nails the look in this handcrafted Deep Thee creation.

Hearty Handlooms

Mandira Bedi

Actress Mandira Bedi was recently spotted in a silk saree from Ekaya. From chanderis and banarasis to silks and bandhanis, handwoven sarees always look so elegant. This look is an absolute winner, especially the co-ordinated sheer blouse.

Pre-draped



Katrina Kaif

For those of you who have still not perfected the art of draping, pre-stitched sarees are your best bet. They are practical, comfy and look super-chic. Katrina Kaif opted for a bright saree paired with a jacket from designer Anamika Khanna. Khanna is known for constantly reinventing traditional silhouettes and creating statement-worthy ensembles.