Say Yes to Vitamin C

Keeping the Covid19 virus aside, doesn't it sound quite bizarre to you that one would be getting a cold or a sore throat in this summer heat? Just chill and read what I have written carefully, don't jump and think when you get a cold or fever that you have got the Coronavirus.

This is one of the most common problems I used to face with my clients and still do. If you have a bout of sneezing, persistent coughing, a runny nose, chest congestion, an itchy and sore throat these are just symptoms of the common summer cold.

I always believe that prevention is better than cure and I am constantly harping on the fact that you have to learn that as you change your clothes with a change in change your food too. I would say the key factor is to include the powerful antioxidant Vitamin C. As an antioxidant, Vitamin C and its polyphenols battle the free radical damage caused by pollution, dust, and stress and even as a by-product of breathing.

So let's pop natural foods from the Indian Kitchen pantry to increase your Vitamin C intake. From fruits to vegetables and even some condiments, do add on daily these highly effective and common home ingredients which are brimming with Vitamin C. It has worked wonders with all my clients and it will surely work wonders on you!

Cambodia Garcinia

Commonly referred to as kokum, the medicinal property of kokum helps in preventing dehydration and sunstrokes caused due to the sweltering summer. Kokum's tangy taste is due to the presence of Vitamin C, whose polyphenol helps to neutralise the free radicals and purify blood while boosting immunity.

Raw Mango

If consumed daily it is your one stop solution to prevent dehydration caused by instant heat. It serves as an excellent source of Vitamin C which helps prevent the common summer cold. Nature has fortified the raw mango with a number of vitamins and minerals, which make it a great antidote for a lot of summer ailments. Just garnish your food with raw mango or chop slices topped with red chilli and salt and enjoy it .

Ripe Mango

Come summer, there is an abundance of mouthwatering juicy ripe mango. It is your go to fruit to kick up your vitamin C content during these hot months. The natural sugars boosts your energy and the fiber prevents constipation.

Lemons

A lemon freshly squeezed on your food is something I would recommend in these hot months. The Vitamin C content of the lemon enhances the taste while enhancing your immune system. It is truly the need of the day.

Recipe: Raw Mango and Onion Salad

Ingredients:

l 2 onions

l ½ raw mango, peeled

l Red chilli powder (optional)

l Salt to taste

Method:

l Chop the 2 onions and the half raw mango finely.

l In a bowl, mix the ingredients.

l Eat at room temperature or slightly cooled.