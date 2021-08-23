Shape your eyebrows at home

Anyone who looked back on high school photos can tell you that eyebrow grooming completely changes your facial look. Most of us have graduated from the thin, tadpole brows of '90s past, but even if you've achieved Brooke Shields-level perfect eyebrows, you probably don't get there without a lot of work. No matter your current eyebrow situation, you can get beautiful and perfectly-shaped brows that complement your face even if you don't know where to begin.

Experts say that a little bit of filling in can make you look more awake. Tending to your brows can make you look more alert, a little bit younger, a little fresher, and you can do a little bit less makeup overall.

Start with brow mapping! Don't even try to do your brows without brow mapping, because that's when we get in the disaster zone. While it sounds intimidating, mapping actually just means identifying the three key parts of your brow, and marking them with brow makeup so that you can easily clean them up.

• Where your eyebrow should start: Use your brow pencil or finger to draw a straight line from crook of your nose, up to the brow to see where it should start.

• Map out the arch in your eyebrow: Angle your brow pencil from the side of the nose through the iris of your eye to your brow to find the midpoint, which should be the peak of your arch.

• Where your eyebrow should end: Point your pencil from the side of the nose to the end of your brow, and mark the line where your brow's tail should end.