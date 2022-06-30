Social Media Day has been taking place since the 30th of June in 2010. It was created by Mashable as a way of recognizing the impact that social media has had on communications around the world, as well as bringing people together to celebrate. Social media is used by most people on a daily basis. It enables us to communicate with our friends and family in a quick and convenient way. There are a lot of people who also use social media as a business, such as social media influencers. They make money by sharing content with their followers. It is crazy to think about the role that social media plays in society today.



Because of this, Mashable decided that it would be a good idea to create a day to honor social media. For those who are unaware, Mashable is a worldwide entertainment and multi-platform media business. They are known for using social media as part of their operations. They are also known for their awards – the Mashable Awards – which recognize the best online services and communities. The company was established in 2005 by Pete Cashmore and it is headquartered in New York.