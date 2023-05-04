Stay fashionable and functional

The hot summer months are already here and it’s time to start thinking about updating your wardrobe with the latest trends. And what better way to get inspired than by taking a cue from your favourite celebrities? From bold colours to playful prints, A-listers are constantly setting the bar high when it comes to fashion, rocking the latest trends in the most effortless way possible.



Whether you’re planning a beach vacation or a weekend brunch, there’s a celebrity-inspired summer look that suits every occasion. With a few key pieces and some styling tips, you can easily create a wardrobe that’s both fashionable and functional for the warmer months ahead.

So, get ready to take some notes and prepare to look like a star this summer with these celeb-inspired summer looks.

Kriti Sanon

Summer is the best time to embrace light and refreshing looks, and Kriti Sanon’s latest outfit is the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to add some elegance and charm to their summer wardrobe. The Bollywood actress was seen donning a beautiful white floral dress that excellently captures the essence of summer. The dress features a vibrant pattern of white flowers against a pastel backdrop, creating a refreshing and breezy appearance. The light and airy fabric of the dress is ideal for the summer season and ensures that you stay cool and comfortable on hot days.

Kriti’s hair and dress are in motion, adding to the breezy atmosphere of the look. The flowy silhouette of the dress adds a touch of romance to the outfit and makes it a superb choice for any summer occasion. To complete the outfit, Kriti paired the dress with pastel stilettos that complement the pastel backdrop of the dress. The stilettos add a touch of sophistication to the outfit, making it suitable even for a summer wedding or a formal event.

Katrina Kaif

Known for her impeccable sense of style, Katrina has once again wowed her fans with a stunning summer look that is perfect for any beach day. In this particular photo, Katrina is seen wearing a cute purple floral dress that is both feminine and playful. The floral design of the dress brings in a fresh and cheerful vibe, making it a good fit for the summer season. The lightweight fabric of the dress ensures that it’s easy to move around in and comfortable to wear on a hot summer day.

The greenery in the background and the reflection of the blue sky subtly contribute to the beauty of the scene, making Katrina’s look even more captivating. The dress is exquisitely complemented by the natural surroundings, creating a serene and idyllic summer setting. Katrina’s dress is versatile and can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for any occasion. Paired with sandals or sneakers, it’s perfect for a casual day out, while paired with heels and statement jewellery, it’s perfect for a more formal event.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra nails every look that she experiments with, and her recent summer look is a testament to it. The actress recently attended an event in Mumbai wearing a beautiful printed teal dress with a long trail and a bold thigh-high slit. The dress is perfect for the summer months as it’s light and flowy, making it easy to move around in the hot weather. The print on the dress is also perfect for the season, inducing a sense of calmness.

Priyanka paired the dress with black high heels, which add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the ensemble.

The black heels also help to elongate the legs, giving the actress a statuesque look. To complete the outfit, Priyanka Chopra wore a statement bracelet that added a touch of sparkle without being too overpowering. She also opted for dark makeup, which is perfect for summer evenings as it adds a touch of drama and sexiness to the look.

These summer looks are effortless yet chic, and a perfect choice for any occasion. Whether you’re attending a summer wedding or a casual brunch, these celeb-approved looks are sure to turn heads and make you feel like a fashion icon.