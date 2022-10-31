Sudha Chandran says it is challenging to be a TV anchor

Veteran actress and dancer Sudha Chandran, who hosts the TV show 'Crime Alert', feels the journey of a TV anchor has been very enriching for her. This is the first time she is part of such a show, and while she is loving, the subject is quite challenging for her.



"This is a new genre for me. Being the anchor and the face of 'Crime Alert' was very challenging. After I started anchoring, I realised the volume of crimes taking place in the country. Unless you're not personally affected, you usually don't dwell into these things. But when I narrate the crimes, it's a shocking and emotionally draining experience because I go through the agony that the victims and their family members have gone through," she said.

Sudha is remembered for her roles in 'Kaahin Kissii Roz', 'Naagin', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' and 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', among others. However, the actress asserted that working in a crime-based series comes with a responsibility as crime being a sensitive subject, it needs to be handled with utmost care. Crime-related shows always have an audience, but the subjects need to be dealt with carefully, she said.

"I presume when you read about a crime, the impact is less. But when you see the crime being portrayed, it's an eye-opener. If you see 'Crime Alert', it is not meant to propagate crime as in the end we always try to send across a social message that crime is killing the society. We show how certain things need to be changed and we can't always wait for the police to do something. As a citizen of this country, one should take a stand in such matters," she concluded.