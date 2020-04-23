Today is not a time to be risk-averse. If you are a gambler, you will just love this day. Today is Take a Chance Day. This sounds pretty risky (but fun) to me........ Life is filled with risks.

To get what you want, sometimes you have to take a chance. And, today is created to do just that. Today is the day to take a chance on virtually any object or goal. Will it be love? will it be luck? Or, will it be lollipops? We hope you fully participate in this day, and that you attain everything you seek.

So go ahead and take a chance. As they say "Nothing ventured, nothing gained". If you are in love and a little afraid of taking the next step, perhaps today is the day to take a big leap. After all, it's somewhat coincidental that today is also Lover's Day.