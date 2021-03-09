Take the road less travelled to find your dreams

With a sweeping response to it's newest women empowerment digital event - UnStereotype, LXME is set to spend a month celebrating women of substance who challenged the conventional ways of the society. The country's first financial planning platform for women kickstarted thi initiative this women's day, and through its various live sessions, panel discussions and workshops, UnStereotype had successful women talking about their stories, inspiring other women to become financially independent.

The campaign saw renowned names like Navya Nanda, Founder of project Naveli, Vanshika Goenka, Founder of Kool Kanya, Faye D'souza, Journalist, Masoom Minawala, Luxury Blogger, Nivedita Bhasin - youngest woman pilot in world civil aviation history and many others- come together on a single platform to share their experiences and motivate upcoming professionals.

The objective of the campaign is to drive women of the world to get what they seek without being held back by the shackles of stereotypical rules laid down for generations. The initiative is broadly divided into three main segments -

Talking about the initiative, Founder of LXME Priti Rathi Gupta says, "We conceptualized UnStereotype firstly to appreciate every woman out there who remained unfazed by the gender-based restrictions placed on her, and made her mark as an achiever. Secondly, to encourage aspiring professionals, by presenting to them stories and examples of the go-getters.

UnStereotype had participants from across the spectrum, belonging to various industries, and this was instrumental in sending across our message - success in any field is possible as it entirely depends on the attitude you foster and outlook you possess. I'm extremely pleased to see the event unfold as several motivating stories came to the forefront allowing clarity to many young minds yet to foray into the business world. The panel discussions resulted in fruitful discussions and immensely insightful conversations that a lot of women found valuable."

LXME is India's first financial platform for women that supports, educates and encourages women to take independent investing and financial decisions. Recently, Team LXME decided to take a survey focusing on Women, Childhood and Money and ran the survey over 15 days across the country. Last year, LXME had organised an interactive discussion with Women Achievers known as "Girls Just Want To Have Funds" featuring all the badass girl bosses we all love, followed by an open mic.