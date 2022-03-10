Talent Sprint and Google join hands for women engineers

TalentSprint, a global edtech company and a market leader in transformational deeptech programs, announced the fourth edition of its Women Engineers (WE) program. Google has supported the program since its inception in line with their commitment to engage, enable, and empower women across the technology spectrum through focused initiatives.

The key objective of WE is to enable enterprising and aspiring women students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds to prepare for high-growth tech careers. This year the program aims to identify and prepare 250 first-year women students to become globally competitive software engineers. The program will provide a fully-funded 100% tuition scholarship and Rs 100,000 stipend to every selected student.

The lack of adequate diversity, equity and inclusion in the global technology sector, in particular the low representation of women, is now a mainstream concern. Precisely to address this issue, TalentSprint conceived of the WE program four years ago. The earlier three cohorts of the program have been extremely successful with over 55,000 applicants applying for 500 seats. WE alumni have received 100% placements in over 50 global tech companies, with an average salary of 3x the market median and highest compensation of 54 lakhs per annum. This is a testament that the WE program is a transformational platform for young women students who wish to catapult themselves into rewarding global careers.

Commenting on the announcement of the next cohort, Shiv Venkataraman from Google said "For tech to truly fulfill the promise of leveling the playing field and creating universally relevant solutions, the representation of women in tech organizations is key. The success of the previous cohorts has encouraged us to scale the program further and we are very happy to be extending support to TalentSprint to scale this program to the next level."

Dr Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO of TalentSprint said, "The TalentSprint WE program has been growing from strength to strength in the last three years. We feel encouraged to witness the transformational journey of over 500 enthusiastic women engineering students who have since launched their IT careers with leading tech companies. We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Google and continue to bridge the gender gap in the tech industry."

Offered as a two-year intensive program, WE comprises learning from top-notch faculty and Industry experts of TalentSprint and mentorship from engineers and technology leaders at Google. Students with engineering background pursuing B.Tech or B.E., specializing in IT, CSE, EEE, Math, Applied Math or equivalent and having scored marks over 70% in their 10th and 12th are eligible for this program. Applications are currently open for eligible students.