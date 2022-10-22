The Elements of Early Education That Create Lifelong Career Satisfaction

A child's early education starts as soon as they are conceived. As the mother is the child's initial and most crucial point of reference, the Indian system urges mothers to be like Zen and joyful. The soil's quality determines the growth and outcome of the seed. Each child is born with limitless potential, and the components of early education serve as a roadmap for realising that potential.

A child has the right to grow up in a setting that promotes holistic development. And hence, it is the parent's responsibility to constantly inspire a child to develop a lifetime love for learning and encourage them to pursue a career driven by satisfaction and happiness, not by financial and social pressures.

Love and freedom are the two most potent and crucial characteristics that define early schooling. Each child will choose their road to fulfillment if their environment encourages curiosity, sparks thought, fosters discussion, and gives them the confidence to speak up for themselves.

The child's capability is never a question; instead, it is always a matter of whether the system or environment is available to motivate the youngster. A setting that can meet a person's essential requirements for security and protection fosters physical and mental growth. The emotional needs of feeling wanted, acknowledged, and appreciated for who the child is; the mental or intelligence needs of coordination, correlation, creativity, and categorization of their thoughts, feelings, and emotions.

Early education is the foundation that must nurture and fulfill all the hierarchical needs of a child's growth at an early age; hence, it must be driven by a holistic approach that gives them the freedom to explore; the time to think; and space and opportunity to make decisions.

Each thought passed to the child at this time is of high value. The child is open to receiving and believing in whatever they listen to in their environment. They are like dry sponges, ready to absorb and imbibe every word you say and think. All the decisions a child makes are driven by what they absorb daily. These actions, when repeated over and over, become their habit. Additionally, the child's disposition and personality are defined by these habits.

Therefore, if a child receives full attention from their environment, especially their mother, from conception until the age of three or four, they will feel safe, protected, and desired. Even if your child has the potential to be brilliant, they will display signs of void if they don't feel accepted for who they are as a youngster. Therefore this stage of life is highly crucial.

A child would be thinking creatively if their environment is infusing creativity in every possible activity, they will have their voice if they are asked to contribute to the discussions done around them, and they will believe that their decision-making works wonders if their choices are accepted and applied in front of them. Suppose they are not seen as inconsequential but rather as an individual who matters, who is listened to, whose opinions, are considered and acknowledged, and believed in. Most importantly, they are allowed the freedom to become who they are born to be.

Each parent must consider this carefully and be prepared to assume responsibility for providing the kid with the necessary attention, care, and nurturing for their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual development.

Early education is like a blank canvas that can be painted with any shade or ruined by dirt. An adult is between 70 and 80 percent of what they were in their early years of life. Hence, this period will shape how they behave throughout their adult lives.

Let us paint this canvas with love and liberty.

We at Nrichminds.com want to equip this generation with the problem-solving, logical thinking, and creative thinking skills necessary for the 21st century.

- (The writer is a Country Head – India, NRICHMINDS)