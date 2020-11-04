The goodness of natural sugars

Diwali is just around the corner and let's not let this pandemic dampen our spirits. The virus won't keep us from spirit of Diwali. Along with Lord Ram's arrival, I also anticipate the homecoming of the Indian sweets. Jalebis, ladoos, halwas are undoubtedly delicious but they hide within them our long-time foe, processed white sugar. On this joyous occasion that symbolizes the victory of good over evil, choose natural sweeteners over their evil counterpart. Here are some natural sweeteners that you can incorporate:

Fresh fruit

Full of fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals; fruits are invariably good for us. They also add the much needed sweetness to life and our dishes. Add pineapple to your sheera and relish this delicious sweet. Instead of sprinkling white sugar on your fruit, drizzle with honey.

Dry fruit

Dry fruits like little gems that adorn our food by adding a touch of opulence. They also add the right amount of sweetness to a meal. Dried fruits like dates, apricot, figs and raisins are fibrous. Dates contain much needed magnesium and iron. Raisins contain Iron and are known to be anti-microbial. Dry figs are rich in calcium and also aid in relieving constipation. Contribute to your wellness by including Iron, copper, calcium, Vitamin A and K rich figs as sweeteners.

Stevia

Derived from the leaves of its namesake, here is a zero calorie sweetener that is very versatile in use. The stevia plant extract is also known to reduce blood pressure in hypertensive and improve glucose control in diabetics. To have it in its most natural form, one can get stevia plant and boil the leaves to get a concentrated sweet solution. Add it to shrikhand, ladoos and any of your mithai's.

Honey

Liquid gold is a well-deserved title for this commodity. It is an ancient cure for coughs and colds. It is powered with antioxidants that boost immunity. Its anti-fungal, anti- bacterial nature makes it a great healer. Caramelize your nuts with a dash of honey and satisfy your sweet tooth.

Jaggery

Can't imagine my childhood without the golden chunks of jaggery sweetening up every meal. This cane-sugar derivative acts as a digestive aid and helps in the prevention of respiratory ailments. Containing Iron and folate it's useful in regularizing the menstrual cycle and preventing anaemia. The delicious Noleen Gur made from date palm is added to Bengali delicacies like Sandesh and Mishti Doi. Replace white sugar with Jaggery in your sweet treats.

Ditch the empty calories of white sugar and go natural this festive season by adding the right kind of sweetener to your celebrations! Don't overdo, as even though natural sweeteners may be better than refined sugars, moderation is the key.