Things to keep in mind while measuring your bra size

So many women end up wearing the wrong size bra, whether they're too tight, a size bigger or ones that simply have ill-fitting straps and bands. This not only makes you uncomfortable as you readjust your fit round the clock but can also have side effects such as shoulder and backaches. Did you know that you could measure your bra size from the comfort of your home?



Here is the list of things you should keep in mind when measuring your breasts to find the right bra for you.

Get yourself a good measuring tape

Remember that finding your bra size starts with a good measuring tape that has accurate margins. Start by measuring the area right under your bust and rounding it up to the nearest whole number because this composes your band size.

Measuring the band size



While measuring your band size, be careful not to hold the tape too tight or too loose. You will want to pick the most comfortable bra size that will allow you to breathe easily and move around more comfortably.

Wear a comfy non-padded bra



While determining your right size, make sure you wear a comfortable non-padded bra that fits you the best. This ensures that your breast tissues are lifted and not sagging, which will further imply that your bra will fit you better.

Picking the most optimum fit and bust size



Remember that while you are trying to measure your cup size, you should measure the fullest part of your bust. You will want to be certain that the measuring tape is level and snug while you are finding the right fit. This way you will not have to deal with pesky gaps or bulges between your chest and your bra.

Choosing the right styles



Whether that's a push-up bra, a balconette bra, a minimiser bra, or a sports bra, remember to choose the right styles. Also, be vary to look out for slight changes in sizes when you choose different styles. If you're a size C generally, then you may want to try out a size B if you're opting for a padded style.