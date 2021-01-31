Tips for working ladies

For working women, who are out in the field, there is hardly any time to follow a hair and beauty regime. So, it gets difficult for them to follow elaborate beauty routine, that is the reason we have some super simple beauty tips that work well for any woman who is juggling her work life and her professional life!

• Don't forget the sunscreen. Applying the sunscreen is a simple task but its advantages are countless. So, never step outside without a protective layer.

• Apply warmed olive oil once a week. Avoid vigorous massage. Next morning, wash the hair with a mild herbal shampoo.

• Wearing a headband or bandana will not only make you look festival ready but it will also hide a bad hair day.

• After coming back home from the office, remove your makeup and cleanse your face followed by moisturizing. It is an essential step in your beauty care regime.

• The sun can make your hair dry and discoloured. The best way to tackle this is by using sun protecting hair products.