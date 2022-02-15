Tips to calm and nourish dry skin

Who doesn't like basking in the winter sun and enjoying the favourite music in the company of the loved ones along over piping hot drinks and wide variety of lip-smacking winter delicacies.However, in this season our skin needs extra care and attention as the icy cold air and heaty indoors makes the skin dry, itchy and lifeless. So, here are certain easy winter skin care tips by Shivani Sharma, Co-Founder, Aanam Sutras, that might prove beneficial for you to calm and nourish your dry skin this winter season without much hassle and stress.

Avoid long hot showers



Who doesn't like taking hot water showers on a cold day? This might be not a good practice for your skin as hot water is the biggest enemy of your skin during the winter season. Hot water makes the skin dry leaving it dry and lifeless. To do justice to your skin during winters, use Luke warm water for shower instead of hot water and try not to spend more than 10 minutes in the bathroom. Also, moisturise your skin with a good moisturiser immediately after taking a shower leaving it fresh and rejuvenated for the rest of the day.

Wash your face once a day



Most of us have the habit of washing or cleaning our face multiple times a day with a face wash or cleansing bar. But we should avoid doing this in the winter season as this might lead to loss of natural moisturisers from the skin leaving it dry, dull and lifeless. To clean the face during the winters, one should use good quality of cleansing oils and moisturising face wash best suited for the skin type, so that the skin remains hydrated, soft and supple throughout the day.

Keep yourself hydrated



To have a flawless skin during the winter season, drinking 3-4 l of water in a day is a must. Drinking ample amount of water daily not only keeps your body hydrated but also keeps your skin moisturized throughout the day and gives a natural glow to it. But excess of everything is harmful, so, remember that you shouldn't overdrink water as it does more harm to your body than good.

Moisturise your skin properly



Our skin needs extra care and pampering as it loses out on the essential moistures because of constant exposure to the cold air during the harsh winter season. To get back the moisture of your skin, use good quality of moisturiser regularly on your face and body twice - once in the morning and once before going off to bed daily. Remember that the skin of your hand and feet need extra care because of constant exposure to cold air and washing. Use good quality of hand and feet cream available in the market for extra care of your hand and feet.

Use good quality humidifiers



During the winters, we like to sit in our warm and cosy home after a long tiring day at work. To keep our indoors warm and cosy, we shut all the doors and windows of our house which makes the trapped air inside dry. To add back the moisture to the air, we should opt for good quality of humidifiers easily available in the market.

If the aforementioned easy winter skin care tips are followed diligently, then your skin will remain young, hydrated, soft and supple like never before. Also, these tips don't require much of your time but minor changes in your daily lifestyle. So, you see that to have a good, calm and healthy skin during the winters isn't a tough task or an expensive affair but a few tips that needs to be followed regularly and diligently.