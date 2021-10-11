To grow and evolve always is my plan for future, says actress Rutuja Sawant

Actress Rutuja Sawant is an Indian actress, who comes from a family with no ties to the entertainment industry. She had pursued a professional degree in bachelors of computer engineering. And after that she wanted to do a job in MNC but somehow she was offered a Telugu movie, which is yet to release. and then things changed for her. She has recently debuted into the television industry with the star plus show "Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali."



Talking about her journey she says, "I think it has been a beautiful journey. One day, I was approached by a casting director on social media for a telugu film and they asked me to come to hyderabad to sign and complete all the formalities. I was firstly not sure as I didn't know the person and I was unaware of all these things. But then my mother encouraged me and persuaded me and assured me that she will go along with me to Hyderabad to look over all the things, so I made up my mind. The film has been completely shot and will be released soon. After that film, I came and completed my bachelors degree of bachelors of computer engineering. Then again on a certain day, one another casting director approached me for a role in the star plus show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali. I gave the test and the audition and I was selected for the role."

Further talking about her current television show, Rutuja says, "I am enjoying the character of Mansi in the show Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali and I am getting to learn a lot of things from the experience of shooting the show. The show gave me the opportunity to play both positive and negative shades. So I am exploring every inch of the industry through practical experience and I feel blessed. "

On being asked if she believed that the television will diminish after sometime, she says, "I believe Television can never diminish. I have seen that there has been a huge shift of audience towards OTT platforms, people are more liking to watch shows at their convenience.

I also believe that TV shows are also available on the web now, so people can watch at a convenient time. And the most important fact is there are many places where people still don't have access to the internet and television is easily available. So in my opinion Television will never diminish"

Lastly on being asked about her future career plans, she says, "I don't believe in planning anything. I believe in living life one day at a time. so there is not any plan as such but yes, to be always growing and evolving is my plan for the future," and she signs off.