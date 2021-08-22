Traditional wear, the perfect Raksha Bandhan outfit!

Indian Festivals are all about going traditional, the feeling of wearing traditional during festivals is something different. Women wear Indian outfit very often in their day-to-day life, so what's new in wearing ethnic during festivals, right? During festivals you can try different outfits, stylish ethnic wear or something that you don't wear on a daily basis. Here are some outfits that you can try this Raksha Bandhan:



l Sharara suit – This Rakshabandhan try to wear sharara suits. Contrasting colours were once in trend and is still are but this time go all over same-coloured outfits. You can wear a contrasting duppata with your outfit. Compliment your outfit with a contrasting makeup and a light lip colour.

l Saree – You might not wear saree on a daily basis, so this is the perfect time to grab your hands on your favourite saree. Even if you wear it regularly you can try some different style or printed once. You can also go for a fancy or designer blouse to give it a new and unique look.

l Align kurti – The wear is too warm, and some people like to keep it light, so you can go for align styles floor length kurtis. This is that one outfit that will never get outdated or out of style. Carry a simple banarasi stuffed duppata with your outfit giving it an elegant yet stylish look.

l Western saree – There are people who still don't like to wear traditional clothes but since the occasion is such they have to wear. What you can do is Wear a jean with a crop top and take a plain saree contrasting or suiting your crop top. You can make pleats and wear it like an Indo western dress.

l Salwar suit – If you are still confused with what to wear, they just go with a smart salwar suit. Wear a Patiala or a simple salwar suit on this rakhi.

Festivals are not less than any occasion, it's a get together to stay and cherish momemts!