Trimala Adhikari is excited for her 'Adi Sonal'

Adi Sonal, which is about a Sindhi folklore, is soon going to be presented at the Voot Select Film Festival. The short film revolves around a joint family headed by the grandmother of the family who is an avid believer of Sindhi tradition and culture and she makes a lot of effort to keep her family rooted with their traditions.

The movie shows how the family members keep up a united front despite dealing with problems within. On being asked about her role in the film Adi Sonal, Trimala says, "Adi Sonal is a traditional Teej story, focusing on mine and Neena Gupta's character. I have played the character of Lavisha, daughter in law of Neena Gupta, in the short film.

My character- Lavisha has a very flattering quality of being fierce and confident.And she also wants to live her life on her own terms."

Sharing how she bagged a role in the film, Trimala says, "The director of the film, Heena D'Souza, also directs films for Humara movies. I was doing a short film with Humara movies and there I shared the screen with Heena.

We bonded really well on the sets. Heena had already seen some of my works and was quite impressed with my works as an actor. That's how she ended up offering me the role of Lavisha in the film and without a second thought, I accepted the offer."

"I would like to thank Director Heena D'Souza who understands actor's, gives them space and also ensures that everything goes in the right direction. I also want the audience to like and understand what the film is about. It's been made with a lot of love and we all have worked really hard to make this film," Trimala concluded.