Vanathi Srinivasan: Taking party principles into public

Vanathi Srinivasan, a lawyer turned politician, is a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Coimbatore South constituency. She currently serves as the National



President of 'Mahila Morcha' of Bharatiya Janata Party. During her recent visit to Hyderabad, Vanathi had an informal meeting with women from different sectors regarding women empowerment and other issues. Vanathi Srinivasan's association with the BJP spans three decades. She has been a member of BJP since 1993 and has held various positions in the party since 1999.

She was appointed a State Secretary of the BJP Tamil Nadu in 2013 and continued until 2014 when she was appointed the General Secretary of the BJP Tamil Nadu, a post she continued until June 2020 when she was elevated as the State Vice President of the BJP Tamil Nadu.

On 28 October 2020, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed Vanathi Srinivasan as the National President of the BJP Mahila Morcha.

Vanathi in an exclusive conversation with 'Hans India,' speaks about her journey and future programmes. Let's have a look into it.

Tell us about your visit to Hyderabad.

Telangana Mahila Morcha team has arranged a small informal meeting with professionals, intlectuals, youtubers, doctors, journalists and women related to other sectors. We discussed about the digital transformation, women welfare and how the schemes introduced by the government are working. Such healthy meetings makes us aware of the thing from ground level.

What is the main reason behind this meeting?

It's just to fill motivation in district level leaders. These meetings will be held all over the country everywhere I go. So, this gives inspiration to district team that when a national president is working like this, we can also do that in our level. This type of meetings is compulsory to take government schemes to every person.

You are in a position of representing women, tell us about the steps taken for women empowerment and women safety.



There were many schemes introduced by BJP government for women welfare and safety. As a national president of Mahila Morcha,' my main motto is to make every women getting awareness on programmes conducted for women empowerment. We are doing that in different ways like organizing the events, informal meetings which happened in Hyderabad.

How are you managing your personal and professional life?

It is very tough managing personal and professional life, that too being in politics, it is more difficult as we need to spend more time with public. But, women who goes for work daily also does the same. And I am doing upto the level I can do. My family is my biggest strength in it. Moreover, I priorities things. When there is need of my presence in any of the gatherings in the family, I will be available for them.

Tell us the role of women in politics



Defirnetely, women are playing a crucial role in politics. The 33% reservation for woman is also helping them to come into active politics. This is making men also to bring their relatives into politics. Personally, I'm happy with this as on a whole, something good is happening to women.

What changes can be made if woman participates in active politics?



We can see many changes when women ctively take politics as profession. Women are more sensitive and can understand the issues from ground level. It helps complete nation to develop and sort out things.

Tell us about your future programmes.



As I told before, these type of informal meeting will be held and I will be participating everywhere. BJP Government has decided to give "Sushma Swaraj Awards" to women belonging to different sectors who are contributing to build nation. The ground work is also being done to it.