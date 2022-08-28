Vasavadatta relates what influences her



Kamarajugadda Vasavadatta Ramana, who is well-known as a singer, social activist, radio artiste and television artiste, says that her mother late Malyala Hymavathy and grandfather late Malyala Viyya Raju, who also belonged to the same field, drew her towards the Telugu literature.



Vasavadatta was born in 1967 and finished her complete education in Hyderabad. Presently she is working as Assistant Manager at Abkari Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad in Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited, undertaking of Government of Telangana

Her passion for Telugu language was greatly influenced and nurtured by her mother, who herself was a singer, social activist, radio artiste and Bhagvadgeetha exponent. Vasavadatta grew up under the monitoring of her father, late MV Rama Rao, Kirti Puraskara awardee, actor, director, and performed more than 1000 stage dramas.

Vasavadatta in an exclusive conversation with 'The Hans India' shares about her journey. Let's have a look into it.

Your writings show your love towards Telugu literature. What made you to fall in love with the language?

Passion for Telugu language was greatly influenced and nurtured by my mother late Malyala Hymavathy, and paternal grandfather late Malyala Viyya Raju. He made me get many Telugu Literature books from Sanath Nagar Library and from his great old collections and use to explain me each word in detail and inculcated the greatness of Telegu language, culture and literature in my mind.

Tell us about your works in Television.

I am associated with Television since 1986 as interviewer, moderator, compeeror, writer and drama script writer. I anchored more than 200 programs and interviewed many eminent literary laureates. As a drama writer, one-hour plays "Kanuvippu" and "Kalisina Manasulu" are the two dramas telecasted in Doordarshan. I also participated in various talk shows.

Tell us about your works in All India Radio.

As associated with All India Radio, Hyderabad from the past 40 years as "B" High Grade Artiste in All India Radio and as script writer and participated in hundreds of Telugu dramas and written features on central & state government schemes and eminent persons.

Various programs on Telugu literature, social dramas, and talks in Women's programs, and interviews with doctors in health programs, computer oriented serial programs like "Manava Vikasam‟ and science serials were broadcasted.

What made you start a channel? Tell us the experiences of it.

My husband Kamarajugadda Ramana has initiated and encouraged to start a Youtube Channel supported by my two sons Kartik and Anirudh. They both gave all backend technical support required to start Youtube Channel. It contains Telugu audio stories, my novels, children moral stories and cultural videos of my own organisation and motivational talk videos.

What was your state of mind when your first story "Arugu" was published? Did you publish any before?

"Arugu" is very close to my heart and I was very happy when it was published. Many poems, articles were published since childhood in school and college magazines and poems in weekly Telugu magazines and have won many prizes in many wings. Participated in Gurajada vaari "Kanyasulkam" drama as a child artiste in World Telugu Conference held at Hyderabad in 1977 and was awarded certificate.

As associated with All India Radio, Hyderabad from the past 40 years actively participated from childhood in children programs and presented many written small skits by me and later in teenage in "Yuvavaani" programs in AIR presented many articles, short stories and poems.

While I am busy with AIR Dramas & DD interviews, my husband used to preserve all my unpublished works on short stories, articles, features and many scripts written by me in separate files very carefully and maintained all my literature with great care.

He continuously suggesting and started pushing me to send my stories for magazines and he is very keen to see my name in publication. I was astonished at the response of my first publication and many called me and appreciated personally and also wrote letters to magazine editors. He also help me in maintaining my Youtube channel taking care for composing, mixing, editing and videos presentation of the channel.

Women characters in your stories will be very strong. Is there any backstory to it?

Seeing my grandmother Malyala Dattama, my mother-in-law Kamarajugadda Girija and many more elderly persons in our relatives and neighbouring women who are totally uneducated, came from a very remote village background and not much exposed to the society and mostly remained inside their houses but they all stood strong and confident and are good home makers.

Basically seeing all these great women, I believed that all women are mentally more strong and courageous than men and same may appear to reflect in my characters.