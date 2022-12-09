Ways to gear up your wedding outfits

The wedding season is finally here, and it's time to flaunt your fashion statement in style. Here are 5 ways to dress to impress for the ?celebrations ahead.



There is always something new in ethnic



Elegant ethnic wear

Wedding celebrations bring a chance to embrace your traditions by going ethnic. Elegant ethnic wear has been an integral part of celebrations and you can always look for something new with different colors, styles, and patterns. You can go for a choker drape set which has a lot of flares and a seamless floral pattern and is a perfect dress for you to swirl around in. The outfit can easily help you steal the limelight.

Mix and match



There's always room for experiments,?and if you're willing to stand out, then adding a western touch to your desi style can do the job for you. The Indo-western style never goes out of trend and you can choose to wear a gilet, a jacket, or a cape dupatta with your insta-saree, or even ethnic skirts. You can also go for a dupatta with a choker neck to steal the show.

Preparing for winter



While the wedding heat can keep you excited,? you must prepare for winter to enjoy the celebrations in full?mood. You can go for a long-sleeve Anarkali with a matching shawl to complete the look and feel more comfortable at weddings this winter season. A-line winter dresses paired up with an ethnic jacket can also draw attention toward you this winter wedding season.

Be Insta-ready



You can never go wrong with a saree for any Indian wedding but draping it is always tiring and difficult. With Insta-sarees which are attractive, stylish and simple-to-wear sarees, you can avoid the hassles of draping and save time easily.

Twirl in style



If you are planning to twirl in style, then an ethnic long-flared dress should be your ideal choice. It can create a simple but endearing look effortlessly. The ankle-length dress made from high-quality, premium fabric with geometric print and sequins can make your personality shine and make you feel more confident. If you wish to be an eye-catcher, you can wear an ankle-length kurta with Unique Exaggerated Sleeves and pair it up with golden tights and block heels.

The key to making your personality shine is to feel more confident, which you can achieve if you dress effectively. But ultimately, wearing an outfit that is comfortable for you eventually offers you a sense of freedom and security, and that is all you need to have a pleasant wedding season.