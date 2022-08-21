Women entrepreneur building an empire in music industry

Mother of two, an artiste, and now an entrepreneur rising to build an empire in the music and entertainment industry, Deepti Gupta is the CEO and founder of 'Treasure Records', a new-generation music platform for budding artistes to showcase their talents. She is an alumnus of DAV school in Delhi and has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce.



Deepti is a highly motivated and driven woman who began her professional career in New Delhi working for a logistics organisation before moving on to the telecom industry. She opted to focus on her passion for music and the arts after working in the corporate sector for more than a decade. In New Delhi, she began her journey by joining the theatre.

As a family woman, she decided to take a professional gap to tend to her family, give them time, and nurture her little ones. She made a comeback with a vision and the support of her husband. While maintaining a very healthy work-life balance and personal space, she launched her own label company, 'Treasure Records'.

In an exclusive conversation with 'The Hans India', Deepti shares about her journey and the beginning of 'Treasure Records'. Let's have a look into it.

What is your educational background? Were you always passionate about Music and Arts?



Completed schooling and a bachelor's degree in Delhi. I wanted to take a risk and reach new heights as someone who is passionate about music. I've always enjoyed listening to music, especially while driving. Everyone's prayers, meditations, and celebrations include music. I don't feel alone when I'm alone and listening to music.

Tell us about 'Treasure Records'? What was the idea behind it?



My husband Deepak Gupta and I come from a diverse professional background. Unlike most people, we choose to expand our business and aim to do something more creative, which would provide us with more exposure to the world of cinematic arts. Sometimes our hobbies turn into our jobs, and we love what we do and never get bored. We have something new and creative every day. It's both amusing and inspiring to me. That's how 'Treasure Records' got its start.

Why is 'Treasure Records' so different from the rest of the brands in the market?



'Treasure Records,' we believe, is unique in that it cultivates talents and provides opportunities for people to learn, grow, and thrive. It is on a mission to accomplish, introduce, and produce the best work from emerging artistes. The mission of the company is to create a platform that brings together new and established talent in order to encourage diversity in ideas and creativity, as well as to allow them to showcase their talents and be introduced to the entertainment industry.

What pushed you to choose the entrepreneurial line?



I kne I wanted to do something on my own from the beginning, and I am very passionate about music. Since I was a child, I used to write poems and songs and sing along with them, however, this is something that comes naturally to me.

My husband pushed me despite the fact that I was a working woman prior to marriage. Still, after entering the new world of motherhood, I lost confidence, especially after a difficult period that lowered my morale. So it was my husband who encouraged me to embark on my new entrepreneurial venture in music and entertainment.

Share something about your past experiences.



I'd like to talk about my past experiences because they taught me a lot. Whatever you do is never in vain; it always benefits you in some way. So, never say no to a job. Drawing inspiration from my mother, who has always encouraged and motivated me to explore and experiment, and as my mother rightly stated, "No work is too small or too large; be flexible and open to new challenges".

Who has been your strongest influence in life? What kept you motivated to achieve your goals?



My mother was one of the most influential people in my life, teaching me life lessons and encouraging me to pursue my dreams; similarly, my husband pushed me to achieve my goals.

I have always been a self-motivated person who believes in self-belief and faith in God. These two mantras have always helped me achieve my goals and remain humble in all aspects of my life.

As a young woman entrepreneur, what is your life mantra?

My life mantra is simple: focus on your work, be strong, and don't lose motivation, as the famous song says "kuch to log kahenge, logo ka kam hai Kehna".