Women farmers working towards health

As a pioneer in sustainability and preventive healthcare, the Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, initiated the use of millets in collaboration with over 5000 women farmers working with Deccan Development Society.

The Healthcare group has already procured 4000 kgs of millets and will procure another 1000 kgs every month to support women farmers of Sangareddy District in Telangana.

The usage of millets will become an eminent feature in the Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad's dining areas and menus. As doctors begin to enjoy the health benefits of millets, food habits can slowly create a shift towards healthier eating patterns for society as a whole.

Vice Chairman CSR for Apollo Hospitals Group, Upasana Konidela states that, "Our aim is to enrich the lifestyle of the women farmers with good health, wealth and strength through education and skills training. It's time for us to care for our water table, eat and procure local to live a healthier life."

Rice and wheat have been holding a major place in our households and economy. While they are satiating, a significant percentage of people continue to face and increase in lifestyle diseases with their over consumption.

Crops such as rice consume 4000 litres of water to grow about a kg of produce. These crops strain our ground water reserves, causing an adverse effect on the environment.

In terms of water consumption, millets utilize only 25-30% of water required to grow rice. This makes us turn our attention to look for healthier and environmental-friendly options that can stall climate change as well as create a positive effect on our gut health.

Millets are superior to rice owing to their rich protein content, fibre, iron and calcium. They provide good nutritional security and also prevent nutrition deficiency.

Consuming millets automatically controls portion size and also reduce the overall diabetic instance of the population.