Women lead the way in London Critics’ Circle nominations

Women filmmakers had a field day in the London Critics' Circle nominations, with Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Joanna Hogg seeing their movies being picked up to be in the race for top awards.

Campion and Hogg have also been nominated for the best director trophy alongside Celine Sciamma, who's French, for 'Petite Maman'. According to 'Variety', Campion ('The Power of the Dog') scored the most nods with nine nominations, followed by Gyllenhaal ('The Lost Daughter') with six and Hogg ('The Souvenir Part 2') with six.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi of 'Drive My Car' fame is this year's single most nominated individual. He's got nominations for best film, director, screenwriter and foreign language film of the year. 'Drive My Car' most recently bagged the New York Film Critics Circle's top award for best film.

Olivia Colman, Penelope Cruz, Renate Reinsve, Joanna Scanlan and Kristen Stewart are all in the running for the actress of the year award. Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac and Daniel Kaluuya will battle it out for actor of the year.

Voted for by more than 180 critics from print, online and broadcast media, the nominations were announced on Thursday afternoon in London. The ceremony will take place on February 6, 2022.