Originally created by an American organization by the name of Worldwide Marriage Encounter, World Marriage Day is also associated with what is known as the Catholic Marriage Movement. It is meant to be celebrated on the second Sunday of February, so the exact date changes each year.



The goal of the day was originally set out to celebrate the "husband and wife as the foundation of the family and the basic unit of society". The idea is also to bring honor to the idea that marriage is meant to embody faithfulness, sacrifice and joy in the daily-ness of life.