BJP-JSP truck in TS, AP crucial for both parties, asserts Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said the party struck an alliance with the NDA partners and Jana Sena Party (JSP). It might cause some disappointment to the party workers who have been toiling for the BJP for years and aspiring for party tickets in the ensuing Assembly election. But, the alliance between the BJP and JSP was done in the larger interests and both the BJP and JSP workers and leaders should work together, he stressed.

Addressing the media on Sunday, he said that the alliance between the two will be in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the ensuing Assembly and Parliament elections.

Taking a dig at the Congress for giving false guarantees and creating false hopes in the people during the electioneering for the ensuing Telangana Assembly elections, Dr Laxman cautioned people to see the plight of the people of Karnataka within six months of Congress coming to power in that State and not to get cheated by the Congress and BRS party’s false promises of free berries.

He said that the grand old party had come to power in Karnataka. But, imposing several restrictions in extending the welfare measures the Congress had announced as part of its electoral process in the Karnataka State Assembly elections.

People in Karnataka are expressing that it would be better for the State if the BJP government came to power. This was the prevailing situation within a few months of Congress coming to power in that State, he said. He highlighted that the people of Karnataka felt they were cheated with the freebies and the State government in that State was not in a position to give quality power even for two hours a day, as the BJP government had given 12 hours of quality power.

Farmers in Karnataka are pushed into anguish as they were not able to figure out when they would get power to conduct their day-to-day agricultural activities. “The Congress government increased the power tariff as soon as it had come to power. The consumers who were getting Rs 1,000 bills in a month are now receiving Rs 3,000 monthly power bills for the same power they are consuming,” he pointed out.

The Congress had turned its back on its electoral promises within six months of coming to power, and old age pensions are given to people of 65 years and above in that State.

He appealed to the people to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in the city on November 7 a grand success. Meanwhie Dr Laxman said.