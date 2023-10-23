Congress 2nd list after Dasara, BCs, women to get more seats

Hyderabad: The Congress party will be coming up with its second list post Dasara. The party’s screening committee for Telangana continued deliberations on the second day straight in Delhi in presence of K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary.

There are still some dissent continues to be brewing within the party and the differences between two senior and veteran leaders seem to have come to fore. The veteran leader V Hanumnath Rao alleged that BCs were seen as just vote bank. He alleged that former PCC president N Uttam Kumar was blocking the candidature of his follower R Laxman Yadav for Amberpet constituency. He said his repeated attempts to talk to state in-charge Manik Rao Thackery and Revanth Reddy failed.

He alleged that Uttam wants that the ticket be given to his follower Nuthi Srikanth Goud. He wants to push me out of the party he alleged. Meanwhile, the party central leadership held talks with left parties which seem to have fructified. Each of the two left parties CPI and CPM will contest two seats each.

The party leaders also evaluated the caste equations in the first list of BJP and decided to give greater importance to BCs in their second list. BJP had given tickets to 20 BCs and 12 women.